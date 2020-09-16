Vanessa Hudgens Austin Butler Breakup Rumors: Couple has Split Up over Elvis Presley Biopic

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens headed to splitsville over Butler’s role in Elvis biopic

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split over his role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic. Have Butler’s priorities changed? Is Hudgens feeling left out? Read ahead to find out.

Elvis is an upcoming movie on the life of the celebrated musician Elvis Presley. This film is co-written and directed by The Great Gatsby director Baz Luhrmann. Austin Butler struck gold with his role in the movie as Elvis himself.

The filming of the movie was to start back in March. Tom Hanks is playing the role of Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis. Unfortunately, Hanks contracted COVID-19. So the production had to be put on hold. The movie is set to restart production later this week.

Was Vanessa Hudgens upset over Butler giving her second priority? Did she envy his desire for success?

Obviously not. The 31-year old actress was elated when the news of casting for Elvis came around. Butler and Vanessa Hudgens had been together for nine years, there was no doubt that she would be happy for him.

Austin Butler gave his commitment to Luhrmann’s Elvis for a full year. As busy actors, both Hudgens and Butler have to leave homes, countries, in this case, even continents for filming. Hudgens herself was busy filming The Princess Switch 2.

Long-distance relationship, for a long time, isn’t an easy one to maintain. The continental distance became the immediate reason for the break-up. The principal filming for Elvis is to take place in Queensland, Australia.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler met on the set of High School Musical in 2005 when Hudgens was dating her co-star Zac Efron. The split between Butler and Spring Breakers star has fans hoping for her to reunite with Efron. But they have reportedly lost touch.

Even though Butler and Hudgens have parted ways, they remain amicable with each other. There is no bad blood in between them and they respect one another.