Indian customers have a few premium smartphone brands including Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus. Yet the options are not limited to just those products, and that’s a positive thing.

Vivo has launched two new premium smartphones in India to make their presence known in the flagship spectrum and may really be on anything this time around. Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are two new entrants who really make a dent in the flagship series. Buyers cannot go without considering one of these two phones as a good argument for themselves.

Vivo launched Vivo X50 in two models, the 128 GB storage model costs Rs 34,990 and the 256 GB storage variant is at Rs 37,990. Color choices include Frost Blue and Look Black. Vivo X50 Pro comes with a storage capacity of 256 GB and costs Rs 49,990. This comes in the color of Alpha Grey. Both phones will have a quad-camera and 8 GB RAM, with the same 6.56-inch screen size.

Both phones will be available as of July 24, but pre-bookings are already live with launch deals through online and offline retailers, including Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq.