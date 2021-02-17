Justice League Snyder Cut, the upcoming movie has fans in frenzy. The latest trailer was recently released, which has fans super hyped. The film which will be coming out on 18th March on HBO Max. There were many amazing scenes in the trailer but one moment at the end caught people’s attention. Jared Leto’s Joker is talking to Batman and says, ”We live in a society, where honor is a distant memory.” Fans believe this has been inspired originally from the ‘We live in a society meme’.

"We live in a society where honor is a distant memory. Isn't that right, Batman?" #SnyderCut https://t.co/hxPIBeONRX pic.twitter.com/uwuL6V9hpv — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) February 14, 2021

“We Live In A Society” Has Come A Long Way

The phrase ‘we live in a society’ has been around for approximately three decades. The phrase originally came from Jerry Seinfeld’s superhit self-titled show Seinfeld in the early 90s and has stuck around since then. After it became popularized through the show, the phrase began to be used as an internet term on online message boards, forums and across Reddit.

A lot of people often posted edgy quotes on social media with a Joker photo. And the most popular quote by far was, ‘We live in a society’. That’s how a phrase that came from a 90’s comedy show ended up associated with the Joker.

In the DC Universe, the Joker is a sardonic villain who is almost proud of his departure from the public and all of the trappings of societal expectations. However, that phrase has never been used by the Joker in the comics or the movies, until now. This could just be director Zack Snyder trolling the fans or it could end up having a deeper meaning to the plot of the film. This is going to be a chance for redemption for Jared Leto’s Joker. Fans hated his Joker from suicide squad and he will be looking to create his own mark on the Jokers character, the way Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger have.

More Of A Meme Than A Profound Statement

The phrase “We live in a society” was wildly popular among those who felt that they, too, were ostracized. These self-declared social rejects not only celebrated their otherness, but also mocked those who were still “in” with the rest of society as sheep. According to this edgy Joker fan logic, those who broke away from the collective were innately better than those who stayed.

But then, instead of praising them as philosophical gods, society used the meme to ridicule those who thought they were being deep. The meme returned with force in 2018 when trailers for Joker dropped. Internet users began replying to fake-profound statements with “We live in a society,” or pairing the phrase with otherwise innocuous images as a Dadaist non sequitur.

The meme inspired a Change.org petition asking Warner Brothers to make Joaquin Phoenix say “We live in a society” in Joker. The petition, which has more than 58,000 signatures, proposes that the Joker watches a kid playing Fortnite on his phone in a restaurant juxtaposed against his grandfather reading a book. The petition reads–