Westworld Season 4 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot Spoilers and More Updates on the HBO Show

Westworld Season 4 has been renewed by HBO and fans are happy that their favorite show will have more episodes and won’t end on a cliffhanger. It is one of the most popular TV series after Game of Thrones and has names such as JJ Abrams and Jonathan Nolan are on the list of executive producers.

The third season of Westworld is still airing on HBO and getting a renewal for the fourth season shows they are getting good ratings and public response. Here is everything you need to know about Westworld Season 4 release date, trailer, cast, plot spoilers, storylines and other updates.

Westworld Season 4 Release Date and Trailer

Westworld Season 4 release date should be set somewhere around March 2020 based on the premiere dates of previous seasons. The first season of Westworld came out in October 2016, second season in April 2018 and the latest third season premiered in March 2020. It would easily take two years as the show uses massive set pieces and visual effects. Westworld Season 4 trailer will take some time as the show is just renewed and we can hope it to come out in 2021 Comic-Con.

Westworld Season 4 Cast: Which characters are coming back?

Westworld is a fictional show set in the future where death doesn’t have much value as body cloning and storing digital memory is easily possible. Hence, even though a certain character has died, they can easily make a comeback in the next season. Here is the list of most probable names that would return in Westworld Season 4 cast.

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy

Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale / Dolores Abernathy

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols

Ed Harris as William

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore

Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac

Westworld Season 4 Story Details and Plot Spoilers

Westworld Season 4 plot will further showcase the world outside the theme park and dwell more into the humans. Dolores has escaped from Westworld and she will be out for revenge for the people that created him. The next installment of Westworld will focus on the battle between the android hosts and the humans who made them for amusement. We might get to see the robots or artificial beings revolting in “Westworld” season 4 over the humans mistreating them.