WhatsApp Feature Update, Animated Stickers

WhatsApp recently announced its new feature, animated stickers. This feature allows users to send animated stickers to their contacts. With this feature, users can be more expressive in communicating through the apps.

To be able to use this animated sticker feature, users have to update their WhatsApp version to 2.20194.16 or above for Android and to version 2.20.70 or above for iOS. To update users’ WhatsApp, simply go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, search for WhatsApp, and update it.

Downloading and Sending Animated Stickers on WhatsApp