WhatsApp Feature Update, Animated Stickers

WhatsApp recently announced its new feature, animated stickers. This feature allows users to send animated stickers to their contacts. With this feature, users can be more expressive in communicating through the apps.
To be able to use this animated sticker feature, users have to update their WhatsApp version to 2.20194.16 or above for Android and to version 2.20.70 or above for iOS. To update users’ WhatsApp, simply go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, search for WhatsApp, and update it.
Downloading and Sending Animated Stickers on WhatsApp
- Open WhatsApp and go to a chat room
- Click on the emoji icon after opening users’ WhatsApp chat.
- Select the ‘Stickers’ option located on the bottom of the display.
- Click on the plus icon ‘+’, it will direct users to the WhatsApp Sticker Store.
- To preview the sticker, users can click on a play button next to the animated stickers
- Click on the sticker pack users want to download.
- Simply tap on the download button to get the pack.
- After users have downloaded the animated stickers, go to a chat room you desire
- Click on the emoji icon located inside of the text box
- Select the stickers option on the bottom of the display
- Select the animated sticker users want to send