WhatsApp latest update, “Animated Stickers” for Android and iOS

WhatsApp’s new Beta version has been released, with a fun feature “Animated Stickers”. This feature is first spotted on June 23 by WABetaInfo, To view this Animated Stickers, users have to update their WhatsApp version to the 2.20.194.7 Android beta and 2.20.70.26 iOS beta versions or newer updates. This feature is also included in WhatsApp Business.

If after updating the app the feature is not available, please back up your chat history and reinstall WhatsApp. Reinstalling WhatsApp provides you the latest configuration, enabling the feature for you. If the problem persists, the feature might not be available to your phone. Don’t worry, the next update will be provided soon and you will have this feature available.

When users can view an animated sticker, they can directly save and send the animated sticker. Users also have the possibility to import animated stickers from third parties, just like the common stickers. This will let sticker creators share their creativity with the world.

Lastly, users can download default animated sticker packs from the WhatsApp Store, currently available in the app.

Want to try to make one? Check out this video below