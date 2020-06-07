Winds of Winter Release Date Confirmed, George RR Martin will announce the GOT Book Soon

The Winds of Winter is the penultimate book in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series for which fans are waiting for the last nine years. George RR Martin has written so many famous stories and Game of Thrones TV series was also adapted from his works. While the HBO show has concluded, Martin is yet to finish the last two books in the ASOIAF series and fans are getting furious over the delay.

When he is not writing Wild Cards stories or watching the New York Mets, John is a huge fan of… ah… strange cinema. Of late he has been doing some fun blog posts for our friends over at BLACK GATE, talking about some of his odder favorites.https://t.co/64OF7mojfF pic.twitter.com/zKa9kyyWgy — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) May 29, 2020

It is time for The Winds of Winter book to come out in stores so fans can know the storyline after “A Dance with Dragons” ended on several cliffhangers. George RR Martin has confirmed “The Winds of Winter” release date and the book will be out soon.

The Winds of Winter will come out in 2020 for Sure

George RR Martin has updated fans with the information that he has been writing The Winds of Winter in mountains after getting into self-isolation over the fear of Coronavirus outbreak. Martin says that the only silver lining to the pandemic is that he is getting more time to finish The Winds of Winter.

At the same time, fans remember GRRM promising that he would bring TWOW manuscript at the Worldcon 2020 in New Zealand this year. Even though the science fiction event will be held virtually, George can complete Winds of Winter before the deadline. The Winds of Winter release date in 2020 is also backed by one of the Twitter leakers, even though it may take a few more months.

George RR Martin will Announce the Book Soon

George RR Martin won’t take long to announced The Winds of Winter once he has finished writing all the chapters. Even when Martin finished A Dance with Dragons in March 2011, he immediately announced the book and it was published within a few months.

The same thing will happen with Winds of Winter as George is close to finishing the book and announce to the fans that he has fulfilled his promise. The Winds of Winter may take a few more months to come out in stores as editing, formatting, publishing, and other processes will also take some time after GRRM submits the manuscript.