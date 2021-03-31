Winds Of Winter Update: George RR Martin To Work On 9 Shows And 3 Films; Will He Find Time To Finish The Books?

Winds Of Winter To Be Further Delayed? This new deal is major news for Game of Thrones TV fans. It is a reputed eight-figure deal, which means it is worth at least $10 million. It locks the author in for five more years developing TV shows for HBO. There are now six lined up there, all based on the world of A Song of Ice and Fire. But all will require considerable more work to flesh out and bring to the screen. Plus there are numerous other projects.

Is TWOW ever coming? @ r/FreeFolk > https://t.co/k5mTQAFEFO #GameofThrones #GoT #GoTtoGive #freefolk pic.twitter.com/UBbcBAI0BY — RedditFreeFolk (@RedditFreeFolk) March 29, 2021 Most agree that HBO’s adaptation of the main Game of Thrones books faltered when the producers ran out of source material. Since only five books have been released so far. Martin also had much less involvement with the final few series. The streaming giant will not want to repeat that mistake. The Upcoming Series House of the Dragon – based on the early days of the Targaryens in Westeros – is already busy in pre-production with most of the main roles already cast. It is expected to hit the small screen in 2022.

Meanwhile, a nother show already confirmed will be based on the short story series about the hedge knight ‘Dunk’ and his squire ‘Egg’ (who is actually the future Aegon V Targaryen).

After that, there is Nymeria , based on the extraordinary life of the warrior Queen who founded the kingdom of Dorne. It takes place a thousand years before the main events in Game of Thrones when Arya would name her direwolf after her.

Flea Bottom will be set in the notorious lowlife slums of Kings Landing and is expected to embrace the lawless, rough edges of the capital’s underbelly.

The Sea Snake will focus on the maritime adventures of Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon. He is actually the husband of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, one of the main protagonists of House of the Dragon. Both these roles have already been filled by Eve Best and Steve Toussaint.

And the last one is an animated series about which nothing has been confirmed. More And More Projects

Meanwhile, Martin is working on a TV pilot for his old friend Roger Zelazny’s Roadmarks, a sci-fi novel about an endless road that branches off to any place and time in history.

He is also “part of the terrific team that is trying to bring Nnedi Okorafor’s Who Fears Death ” to HBO. The sci-fantasy hybrid is set in a post-apocalyptic Africa.

As if that’s not enough, there is “a new series for AMC that I also cannot tell you about… yet.”

Beyond this, Martin confirmed on his blog that Gore Verbinski is adapting his sci-fi novelette Sandkings as a big-budget movie for Netflix.

Paul WS Anderson is adapting the story In The Lost Lands for the big screen, starring his wife Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista.

There is also an animated version of the short story The Ice Dragon in production.

And, finally, a short film Friends Forever, which Martin calls: “A labour of love, that I hope you’ll love as much as I do”. The author added it is only the first of four he hopes to film.

There is also his ongoing editing role on the Wild Cards books series.

Will GRRM Be Able To Finish TWOW? Many fans fear that any other projects will necessarily delay the writing and release of The Winds of Winter even further. Martin has explained to frustrated fans that nobody can work every hour of every day on just one thing. He watches films and American Football, reads novels and attends to his other business, all while 2020 was his most productive year writing Book Six. Martin said– “I will make no predictions on when I will finish… All I will say is that I am hopeful. I have a zillion other things to do as well, though. My plate is full to overflowing. Every time I wrap up one thing, three more things land on me.”