In recent gossip, Zac Efron is thinking of marrying his new Aussie girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. The High School Musical actor has been in news lately as the world speculates who his recent girlfriend is.

Who is Vanessa Valladares?

Efron first met Valladares back in June while she was waiting tables at Byron Bay’s General Store café, during his visit there. Valladares is no longer waitressing and is currently pursuing a modelling career. From her Instagram, it looks like she has posed for clothing labels Love St and Spell.

Does Zac Efron plan on staying in Australia permanently?

He probably does, as numerous outlets have informed that Efron has extended his tourist visa from 3 months to 12 months. Could this be because he is planning to settle down with Vanessa? Or is he finally turning his relocation dreams into reality?

It is possible that the Neighbors actor was unable to fly back home to the United States because of the current pandemic situation. Efron expressed his need to leave L.A. behind recently–

“I gotta get out of Hollywood, I’m done. It’s not a place conducive to living a long, happy, mentally-sound life. I love California, I just think that dense population of people and city life is clearly not leading to many centenarians.”

The star, who has played Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, has also hinted that he wouldn’t mind moving to the land down under. At the Australian premiere for Baywatch in 2017, Efron said–

“I’ve fallen in love with Australia and the fans out here, the people, the culture, the beach. I’ve come out for most of my premieres, every chance I had the opportunity to. [I’ve] made great friends over the years here. I kind of sneak over here on my own time as well.”

Zac recently planned on buying a beachside property in the coastal hub, but another buyer beat him to it at the last minute.

Did Efron and Valladares move in together?

Valladares reportedly moved in with Efron at his Belongil Beach home sometime within the last three months, which he’s renting.

However, Zac Efron doesn’t have any plans to wed Vanessa this soon. And the former waitress hasn’t also moved into the actor’s home. These rumours are just rumours and nothing else.