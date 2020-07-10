Zoom Might Take Legal Action Against JioMeet

Zoom is considering to take legal action against JioMeet, an Indian based video conferencing platform. Sameer Raje, India Head Zoom Communications, stated that the similarities between the two apps shocked him.

However, Raje did not mention the lawsuit against JioMeet, saying that the legal is in charge of it. “We knew it was coming. It’s fine, it is not the first time Zoom has faced competition. Our strength has been our products and technology, and our focus is on customers. What our competitors do is their strategy,” according to Raje.

During this pandemic, many people are using video conferencing on their daily life. One of the most downloaded apps is certainly Zoom.

Recently, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps last week. This regulation raised in concern of security, after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash between China and India in Galwan valley.

After the ban on Chinese apps is applied, some homegrown apps are gaining massive downloads. The anti-China sentiment leads to users speculating if Zoom is a Chinese app. This results in users switching to JioMeet and the platform gained 1 million downloads within a week of its launch.

Zoom has clarified this rumor on their twitter. “We do recognize that as we continue to introduce ourselves to the Indian market, there has been some confusion about the facts as it relates to Zoom. Zoom is a U.S. company, publicly traded on the NASDAQ, founded and headquartered in San Jose, California,” Zoom wrote in a Tweet.

Raje also said, “We are an American company and we do not share data with any government. We have two data centers in India, people tend to forget that.”